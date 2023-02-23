Russia is waiting for a detailed response from France on joint work on a new strategic arms agreement, taking into account the West's nuclear potential, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Russia is waiting for a detailed response from France on joint work on a new strategic arms agreement, taking into account the West's nuclear potential, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said on Thursday.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the Federal Assembly that Russia was suspending participation in the Russian-US New START, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from the treaty. The president underscored that "we need to understand what countries such as France and the United Kingdom consider to be as their strategic arsenals, and how we will take them into account, that is, the combined strike potential of the (North Atlantic) Alliance.

"It was clearly said that the time has come for the French and UK nuclear potential to be taken into account in the overall balance of forces, because today the West acts as a single whole, and it is absolutely logical that France should take part in this process. We are waiting for an official detailed reaction from Paris on this matter," the ambassador told reporters.