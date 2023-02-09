(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russia is waiting for Lebanon's proposals on a draft "road map" to stimulate their bilateral partnership, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As agreed, the Russian side is awaiting proposals from the Lebanese side on a draft road map to stimulate bilateral partnership," Rudakov said.

The diplomat pointed out that Russia is constantly looking for opportunities to provide support to Lebanon amid the difficult times it is going through. Rudakov also added that Russia remains ready to consider any proposals regarding potential mutually beneficial projects.

Lebanon has been plunged into a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, since 2019. Earlier in the day, Rudakov said that Russia and Lebanon were working out an agreement on the delivery of wheat and oil products to Beirut.