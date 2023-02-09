UrduPoint.com

Russia Waiting For Lebanon's Proposals On 'Road Map' For Bilateral Relations - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Russia Waiting for Lebanon's Proposals on 'Road Map' for Bilateral Relations - Ambassador

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russia is waiting for Lebanon's proposals on a draft "road map" to stimulate their bilateral partnership, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As agreed, the Russian side is awaiting proposals from the Lebanese side on a draft road map to stimulate bilateral partnership," Rudakov said.

The diplomat pointed out that Russia is constantly looking for opportunities to provide support to Lebanon amid the difficult times it is going through. Rudakov also added that Russia remains ready to consider any proposals regarding potential mutually beneficial projects.

Lebanon has been plunged into a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, since 2019. Earlier in the day, Rudakov said that Russia and Lebanon were working out an agreement on the delivery of wheat and oil products to Beirut.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Road Beirut Lebanon 2019 From Agreement Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in ..

UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in absentia for victims of earthq ..

6 minutes ago
 Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

20 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gar ..

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gardens

55 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#03 ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#039;s delegation

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 mn in suppor ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.