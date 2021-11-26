UrduPoint.com

Russia Waiting For New German Gov't To See Policy In Navalny Case - OPCW Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Russia will wait for the new German government to take over to see its policy on the probe into Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny's suspected poisoning, the Russian envoy to the UN toxic arms watchdog said on Friday.

"We will see what comes next... Let's wait for the new government of Germany (to be) installed. For the time being, I will not risk making a further forecast," Alexander Shulgin said at a news briefing, answering the question of a Sputnik correspondent.

Shulgin said Russia had never broken contacts with countries involved in the investigation of what Germany believes was a poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent.

Navalny collapsed while on a flight in Russia in August of last year and was brought to Berlin for treatment.

"We did not even stop talking with the concerned parties. Quite recently I held talks with all the concerned countries. I am also referring to France, the UK, Germany, and Sweden," Shulgin said.

Laboratories in the Netherlands, France and Sweden were sent Navalny's samples last year. Russia accused Western nations of withholding the information they obtained. It also reached out to the OPCW asking for technical assistance in the probe.

