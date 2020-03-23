Russia Waiting for UK to Respond to Offer to Set Up Post-Brexit Dialogue - Moscow

Moscow has indicated its willingness for dialogue with the United Kingdom on the countries' post-Brexit relations and is waiting for London to react, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Moscow has indicated its willingness for dialogue with the United Kingdom on the countries' post-Brexit relations and is waiting for London to react, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

"We have already indicated our principled readiness for this kind of dialogue. We are only talking about a similar willingness on the part of the UK authorities.

We do not have any agreements on entering into formal negotiations at this stage," Grushko told reporters.

In February, Grushko told Sputnik that Moscow expected from London initiatives to review and adapt the legal basis for the post-Brexit relations. However during the press conference, the deputy minister said that Moscow had yet to receive a draft plan for this.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31, more than three years after the corresponding referendum.