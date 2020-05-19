Russia Waiting for US to Choose Date for Video Conference on Strategic Stability - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was waiting for Washington to pick a date for a video conference on strategic stability and arms control issues.

In early May, Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, discussed strategic stability over the phone, after which Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump touched upon the matter as well.

"Mike Pompeo and I have talked and agreed that the newly appointed US official for these issues [Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Marshall] Billingslea would contact Sergey Ryabkov, my deputy, who runs this block of issues at the [Russian Foreign] Ministry. They had a telephone conversation on May 8," Lavrov said at a press conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS).

The top Russian diplomat went on to say that the US side had promised it would propose the date to discuss the strategic arms control regime once it was ready.

"Thus, we are waiting for such a proposal on the timing of our consultations via a video link," Lavrov noted.

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States after the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019. The New START stipulates the reduction of the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers by one-half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550. The agreement is set to expire in February 2021, and the US has so far not announced plans to extend it.