Russia Waiting to Welcome World Leaders at Interethnic Dialogue Conference in 2022 -Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Heads of states and governments as well as leaders of various confessions are expected to attend an international conference on interethnic and interreligious dialogue, scheduled to take place in Russia in 2022, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Today, the preparations for holding the international conference on interethnic and interreligious dialogue in our country by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, together with the UN, is on the agenda, with participation of heads of states, governments, heads of legislative bodies, leaders of world confessions," Lavrov said at a forum on developing parliamentarism in Moscow.

The foreign minister said Russia counted on the support and participation of all countries in the conference, as well as on the "fruitful cooperation between the United Nations and the Inter-Parliamentary Union."

On June 6, at a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in St. Petersburg, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said the preparations for the conference were underway. According to Matviyenko, the conference is scheduled for May 21, 2022.