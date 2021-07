(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Russia is waiting for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to come to Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"Are we waiting to have the Belarusian president in Crimea? Of course, we are," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.