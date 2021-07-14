Russia Wanted to Mention That Any War Should be Avoided In Statement After Summit With US

Russia wanted to mention that any war, not just a nuclear conflict, should be avoided at all cost in the statement that was adopted after the Geneva summit with the US in mid-June, Russian diplomatic sources said on Wednesday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russia wanted to mention that any war, not just a nuclear conflict, should be avoided at all cost in the statement that was adopted after the Geneva summit with the US in mid-June, Russian diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

Sources from the Russian delegation said that this was stated by the Russian side at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Dushanbe.

According to the sources, Russia wanted to mention that "any war, considering the risks of its escalation into a nuclear conflict between Russia and the United States" should be avoided at all costs in the statement.

Sources also said that Russia hopes the US has no plans on wage war against Russian using conventional weapons.