UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Wanted To Mention That Any War Should Be Avoided In Statement After Summit With US

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:43 PM

Russia Wanted to Mention That Any War Should be Avoided In Statement After Summit With US

Russia wanted to mention that any war, not just a nuclear conflict, should be avoided at all cost in the statement that was adopted after the Geneva summit with the US in mid-June, Russian diplomatic sources said on Wednesday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russia wanted to mention that any war, not just a nuclear conflict, should be avoided at all cost in the statement that was adopted after the Geneva summit with the US in mid-June, Russian diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

Sources from the Russian delegation said that this was stated by the Russian side at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Dushanbe.

According to the sources, Russia wanted to mention that "any war, considering the risks of its escalation into a nuclear conflict between Russia and the United States" should be avoided at all costs in the statement.

Sources also said that Russia hopes the US has no plans on wage war against Russian using conventional weapons.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Geneva Dushanbe United States Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Morgan returns as England name 16-man squad for Pa ..

2 minutes ago

Fake medicines seized in multan

3 minutes ago

Botswana to close schools as COVID-19 cases soar

3 minutes ago

Putin says Russia, US have 'common interests' on c ..

3 minutes ago

FBI Probes US Company Over Doing Business With Rus ..

3 minutes ago

At least 13 people including nine Chinese die in U ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.