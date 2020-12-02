Russia Wants All Partners in CSTO, CIS to Join Humanitarian Assistance in Karabakh - Putin

Russia wants all its partners within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to join the humanitarian aid effort in Karabakh, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russia wants all its partners within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to join the humanitarian aid effort in Karabakh, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Russia is coordinating with Yerevan and Baku and already working on all this. Of course, we are interested in involving all our partners from the CSTO and CIS in this humanitarian effort," Putin said at the CSTO summit.

The trilateral agreement on ceasefire in Karabakh is being implemented, Putin said.

"Russian peacekeepers are deployed along the line of contact and along the Lachin corridor," the Russian president said.