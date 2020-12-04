Russia Wants Eurasian Economic Union to Expand International Ties - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russia endorses the expansion of international cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"Russia stands for the expansion of the EAEU's international connections. A joint commission for the implementation of the agreement for trade and economic cooperation with China held its first meeting a month ago. Research groups began to explore opportunities for free trade agreements with India and Mongolia," Mishustin said at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

According to the Russian prime minister, EAEU member states are open to engaging with foreign partners across a variety of formats.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council convened earlier in the day in Moscow. The agenda is focused on a discussion of the organization's 2025 strategy and the prospects of a single marker for construction industry services.

The EAEU was established in 2015 to promote regional economic integration in Eurasia. Its members include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Moldova is an observer state.