(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia wants to gevelop good-neighborly relations with Kiev, but it is almost impossible to build them with the current leadership of country, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia wants to gevelop good-neighborly relations with Kiev, but it is almost impossible to build them with the current leadership of country, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We want to build good-neighborly relations with Ukraine, and ...

at any cost, we do to practically everything, but how can we build relations with the current leadership, keeing what it is doing in mind ? Almost impossible," Putin said at his annual press conference.

Russia is ready to work with those forces in Ukraine that will build good-neighborly relations with Moscow, the president added.

Further commenting on the matter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fell under the influence of radical elements and the Nazis, instead of responding to the request of the Ukrainian people for peace.