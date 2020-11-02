Russia Wants Good Relations With Germany Despite Navalny Situation - Senior Lawmaker

Russia is seeking to maintain good relations with Germany, based on a foundation of mutual respect and assistance, despite the situation surrounding opposition blogger Alexey Navalny, Vasilii Piskarev, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, said on Monday during a meeting with German lawmakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia is seeking to maintain good relations with Germany, based on a foundation of mutual respect and assistance, despite the situation surrounding opposition blogger Alexey Navalny, Vasilii Piskarev, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, said on Monday during a meeting with German lawmakers.

The State Duma committee, back in September, had proposed the establishment of a working group to investigate the circumstances surrounding Navalny's illness, and consultations have been ongoing with German representatives.

Lawmakers from Russia and Germany held discussions on Monday regarding the potential future relations between the two countries, particularly in light of Navalny's illness, and Piskarev said that both Moscow and Berlin hold a similar position.

"The most important thing is that we have the same position, and it is gratifying to note this, particularly when it comes to further developing relations between Russia and Germany on the basis of respect, mutual assistance, and support," Piskarev said.

The senior Russian lawmaker added that he was sure the German representatives at the meeting shared his opinion.

"We only want this [development of relations], and I am sure that the German side is in solidarity with us in this matter," Piskarev remarked.

The opposition politician fell ill on a flight in August from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. He was later transported to Germany for treatment, where doctors said that they had identified traces of Novichok in his system, although Russian doctors said that no such substances were found.

Following Navalny's illness, the European Union slapped sanctions on six Russian officials it believes to be involved in the incident. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the alleged poisoning of the opposition blogger.