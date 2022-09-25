UrduPoint.com

Russia Wants India, Brazil To Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Russia believes that India and Brazil should join the UN Security Council as permanent members to better reflect "modern realities," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN General Assembly on Saturday

"Undoubtedly, both the Council and the UN as a whole must be adapted to modern realities.

We see prospects for democratizing the work of the Security Council exclusively through increased representation of countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America," he said at the general debate in New York City.

"We particularly note India and Brazil as key international players and worthy candidates for permanent membership in the Council, with a mandatory increase in the profile of Africa," the diplomat continued.

