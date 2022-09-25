UrduPoint.com

Russia Wants India, Brazil To Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Russia believes that India and Brazil should join the UN Security Council as permanent members to better reflect "modern realities," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

"Undoubtedly, both the Council and the UN as a whole must be adapted to modern realities. We see prospects for democratizing the work of the Security Council exclusively through increased representation of countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America," he said at the general debate in New York City.

"We particularly note India and Brazil as key international players and worthy candidates for permanent membership in the Council, with a mandatory increase in the profile of Africa," the diplomat continued.

Lavrov said Russia saw no point in adding Germany or Japan to the fold because they towed the Americans' line.

"It is ridiculous to talk about adding Western countries to the Council... Does a Western country have anything new to offer to the Security Council if it is accepted as a permanent member? No, nothing. They do the US's bidding," he explained.

Lavrov calculated that six out of the current 15 UN Security Council members were aligned with the US. Japan will boost their ranks when it joins as a non-permanent member in 2023-2024.

