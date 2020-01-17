UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Wants Iran To Become Part Of Dialogue On Afghanistan - Russian Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:42 PM

Russia Wants Iran to Become Part of Dialogue on Afghanistan - Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Iran should be involved in the talks of Pakistan, China, the United States and Russia on Afghanistan, Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday at a press conference dedicated to Russian diplomatic activities in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Iran should be involved in the talks of Pakistan, China, the United States and Russia on Afghanistan, Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday at a press conference dedicated to Russian diplomatic activities in 2019.

He recalled that Pakistan had recently joined the three-party channel on the Afghan settlement with the participation of Russia, China and the United States.

"We believe that it would be very correct if not only the US, China, Russia and Pakistan exchanged ideas in such an informal circle on how to promote the settlement, but if also the Iranian side joined this format. And, in principle, it would be possible, but, as I understand it, the US anti-Iranian sentiment prevents it and Iran's reluctance in this situation to communicate with the Americans... prevents it," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Iran Russia China Circle United States 2019

Recent Stories

ATC awards jail to TLP workers over blocking roads ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Against Attempts to Involve NATO in Arctic ..

7 minutes ago

Residents of Galyat stage protest against non-clea ..

7 minutes ago

Back4good: 8,284 illegally migrated Pakistanis ret ..

7 minutes ago

7 shopkeepers fined on inflation, overcharging in ..

7 minutes ago

DA Haripur establish food point at TMA Park for pa ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.