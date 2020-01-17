Russia Wants Iran to Become Part of Dialogue on Afghanistan - Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Iran should be involved in the talks of Pakistan, China, the United States and Russia on Afghanistan, Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday at a press conference dedicated to Russian diplomatic activities in 2019

He recalled that Pakistan had recently joined the three-party channel on the Afghan settlement with the participation of Russia, China and the United States.

"We believe that it would be very correct if not only the US, China, Russia and Pakistan exchanged ideas in such an informal circle on how to promote the settlement, but if also the Iranian side joined this format. And, in principle, it would be possible, but, as I understand it, the US anti-Iranian sentiment prevents it and Iran's reluctance in this situation to communicate with the Americans... prevents it," Lavrov said.