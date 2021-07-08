Russia Wants Japan to Cooperate on Peace Agreement - Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged Japan to diligently implement the existing arrangements on signing a permanent peace with Russia, instead of distorting position reached with Moscow on the issue.

In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met and agreed to speed up the talks toward signing a peace treaty, which their countries never did to formally end World War II.

"We want the Japanese to agree to start working on a comprehensive, serious, interstate, major agreement. They are turning the agreement reached by Putin and Abe upside down.

They say, 'No, let's first agree on the [Kuril] islands, and then we will sign a good treaty," Lavrov said during a speech delivered at the Russian Far Eastern Federal University on Thursday.

"There was no such agreement. There was an agreement about the treaty," he added.

The minister said that Russia "has made its negotiation positions clear" and wants definite answers to the issues raised.

The relations between the two neighbors are complicated by the fact that Japan claims sovereignty over the Kuril Islands which Russia considers legally parts of its own territory as a result of World War 2.