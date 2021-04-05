Russia Wants Jordan to Develop in Stable, Safe Manner - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia wants Jordan to develop steadily, as it sees it as a friendly nation, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Monday amid reports about arrests of high-ranking Jordanian officials who allegedly conspired to destabilize the Arab country.

"We stand for stability and safety, this is a traditionally friendly country. So we wish it prosperity and stable conditions for socioeconomic development of the kingdom, as we have very kind relations with Amman in general and with His Majesty King Abdullah II," Bogdanov said, commenting on the recent developments in Jordan.