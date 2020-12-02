Russia Wants Kyrgyzstan to Organize Presidential Vote 'at Highest Level' - Putin

Russia and other member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) want Kyrgyz presidential election to be organized "at the highest level" and in full accordance with the constitution, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russia and other member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) want Kyrgyz presidential election to be organized "at the highest level" and in full accordance with the constitution, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

The snap election is scheduled for January 10.

"We are extremely invested in the presidential and parliamentary elections being held at the highest level, in compliance with constitution and election laws. We will support you in any way we can in further stabilization," Putin said at a CSTO summit.