Russia Wants Kyrgyzstan To Organize Presidential Vote 'at Highest Level' - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 03:54 PM

Russia and other member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) want Kyrgyz presidential election to be organized "at the highest level" and in full accordance with the constitution, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

The snap election is scheduled for January 10.

"We are extremely invested in the presidential and parliamentary elections being held at the highest level, in compliance with constitution and election laws. We will support you in any way we can in further stabilization," Putin said at a CSTO summit.

