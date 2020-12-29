UrduPoint.com
Russia Wants Legal Guarantees Of Open Skies Treaty Implementation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russia does not demand a renewal of the Open Skies Treaty, it only wants to have legal guarantees of its implementation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The deal does not contain any direct reference to the classified nature of information obtained in flights and to restrictions on access to this information. However, in 2002, the signatories of the treaty adopted a relevant decision of a consultative committee amid the growing terrorist threat.

"However, it is formulated in quite a vague manner. Today, as the United States has withdrawn from the Open Skies Treaty, this is obviously not enough, especially given that we have learned that the US urges its allies to transfer to the US side results of the observation flights over Russia .

.. Taking into consideration this new situation, we demanded participants of the treaty to provide clear legal guarantees of conscientious fulfillment of their obligations. Of course, this has nothing to do with renewing the Open Skies Treaty, Clarifying the legally binding 2002 decision is enough. We have submitted a relevant offer and are waiting for our partners to provide a response," Lavrov said.

