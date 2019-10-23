Russia Wants Libya to Prove Claims of Election Interference by Detained Russians -Diplomat

Moscow expects the Libyan authorities to provide evidence of how Russians detained for alleged election interference carried out the actions of which they are accused, Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for the intra-Libyan settlement, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Moscow expects the Libyan authorities to provide evidence of how Russians detained for alleged election interference carried out the actions of which they are accused, Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for the intra-Libyan settlement, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Two employees of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values were detained in Tripoli in May on charges of meddling in Libya's elections. Moscow maintains contact with Tripoli on the matter, making efforts to provide consular assistance to the Russian citizens and to establish the reasons for their detention.

"They allegedly interfered in the election process in Libya. But, as far as I know today, there have been no elections in Libya yet, so we need facts, arguments for the charges against them," Dengov said.

In early August, Libyan authorities released from prison two Russian sailors detained in June 2016 and later sentenced on charges of smuggling petroleum products and illegally crossing the state border.