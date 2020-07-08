Russia Wants More Active UN Role in Libyan Settlement - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russia wants the United Nations' role in Libyan settlement to be revitalized but the organization has been unable to find a replacement for the head of its mission in nearly six months, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We want the UN to be more active [in Libyan settlement].

Unfortunately, I think it will soon be six months as Special Representative of Secretary-General Ghassan Salame resigned shortly after the Berlin conference and so far UN Secretary-General Mr. [Antonio] Guterres has been unable to appoint a replacement for Mr. Salame," Lavrov said to reporters in a virtual news conference.

The UN Support Mission in Libya has been without a chief since French-Lebanese scholar Salame resigned from his post, citing frustration with the settlement process. It is now headed by US diplomat Stephanie Williams in an acting capacity.