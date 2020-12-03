UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Wants More Support From OSCE In Karabakh Peace Process - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Russia Wants More Support From OSCE in Karabakh Peace Process - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia expects member states of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to support the Karabakh peace process more actively, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the OSCE Ministerial Council on Thursday.

The OSCE conflict resolution potential remains in demand, the Russian foreign minister noted.

"The sealed agreements on crises settlement on the OSCE territory should have more support from the member states, as this would contribute to their implementation. We expect this [more support] for the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, which we continue to assist in every possible way. We value cooperation of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group [Russia, France, US]," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Resolution Russia Europe France Minsk From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz shifted to jail as p ..

11 minutes ago

Javad Zarif Says Iran Nuclear Deal Will Never Be R ..

13 minutes ago

Capitalising on faith in human convergence between ..

26 minutes ago

China's Plan for Int'l Health QR Code Does Not Req ..

20 minutes ago

PTCL concludes Webinars-for-a-Cause series under i ..

45 minutes ago

Thailand to Boost Average Spending Per Trip to Rev ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.