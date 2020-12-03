Russia Wants More Support From OSCE in Karabakh Peace Process - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia expects member states of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to support the Karabakh peace process more actively, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the OSCE Ministerial Council on Thursday.

The OSCE conflict resolution potential remains in demand, the Russian foreign minister noted.

"The sealed agreements on crises settlement on the OSCE territory should have more support from the member states, as this would contribute to their implementation. We expect this [more support] for the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, which we continue to assist in every possible way. We value cooperation of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group [Russia, France, US]," Lavrov said.