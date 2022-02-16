Russia Wants NATO to Publicly Announce it Will Not Admit Ukraine

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russia will insist that NATO publicly announce that it will not admit Ukraine into the alliance, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

The diplomat also said that Kiev needs to announce its neutrality as envisioned in Ukraine's Declaration on State Sovereignty of Ukraine dated July 16, 1990.