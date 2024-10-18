Open Menu

Russia Wants NKorea Troops To Prolong War: Ukraine Presidency Source

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Russia wants NKorea troops to prolong war: Ukraine presidency source

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The transfer of North Korea troops to Russia and their possible deployment in eastern Ukraine shows Moscow wants to escalate its invasion, a senior Ukrainian presidency source told AFP Friday.

The comments came after Seoul's spy agency said North Korea had decided to send a "large-scale" troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Some 1,500 of their special forces were already in Russia's Far East undergoing training, it added.

"This proves once again that Moscow wants a bigger and longer war and is trying to drag its allies into the war," the source said.

"And this, in turn, proves that Ukraine is absolutely right to talk to its partners right now about strengthening our positions in accordance with the Victory Plan."

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky this week unveiled his highly anticipated five-point road map to end the war with Russia.

It involves calling on Kyiv's allies to extend an invitation to join the US-led NATO alliance.

"We need more cooperation now to prevent Moscow from buying time and somehow benefitting from all this," said the Kyiv source.

"It's impossible to predict how this will play out on the battlefield if the North Korean military is there. This may complicate the situation," the source added.

Pyongyang and Moscow have been allies since North Korea's founding after World War II, and have drawn even closer since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Seoul and Washington have long claimed that Kim Jong Un has been sending weapons for use in Ukraine.

ant-jbr/oc/jj

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Road Pyongyang Seoul Alliance North Korea Kim Jong May World War All From

Recent Stories

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

3 hours ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

3 hours ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

3 hours ago
 From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma t ..

From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists

3 hours ago
 Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

5 hours ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

5 hours ago
PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

19 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

19 hours ago

More Stories From World