Russia Wants No Rush In Discussion Of New START Ideas - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 10:33 PM

Russia Wants No Rush in Discussion of New START Ideas - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russia would like the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) to continue during the five-year extension so that any new ideas could be considered without rush, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"We really want it [New START treaty] to remain in effect.

At least during another five-year extension in order to ensure that all new ideas that are being thrown into the discussion about strategic stability at the present stage could be considered without rush, with the participation of all those who are ready to take part in this conversation," Lavrov said at a press conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of the Council of the Baltic Sea States.

More Stories From World

