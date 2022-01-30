Russia Wants No War, Those Imposing It in West Pursuing Selfish Aspirations - Patrushev

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Russia does not want war, and the western countries that impose it are just pursuing their selfish aspirations, Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said Sunday.

"We do not want war. And we do not need it at all. And those who impose it, especially from the West, they pursue their selfish fabrications," Patrushev told reporters.