UrduPoint.com

Russia Wants Serious Security Guarantees From Talks With US, NATO - Deputy UN Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:39 PM

Russia Wants Serious Security Guarantees From Talks With US, NATO - Deputy UN Envoy

Russia will be looking for serious guarantees at security talks with the United States and NATO in January, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russia will be looking for serious guarantees at security talks with the United States and NATO in January, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"As for what we want ... this is a serious proposal and we want serious guarantees from the United States first and foremost, and from NATO," Polyanskiy said. "We are quite constructive but I don't think our colleagues will get away with some blah blah blah thing, as Greta puts it, so we really want something serious this time. It's not an ultimatum... it's a constructive proposal, but a proposal that works for everybody and that is in the interests of everybody."

The US and Russia will hold talks on arms control and Ukraine on January 10. Negotiations on security guarantees with NATO are expected to take place on January 12 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Russia will firmly defend its national interests at the upcoming talks, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, vowing not to make any unilateral concessions without taking the balance of interests into account.

Shortly after the announcement of the talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the main issue to be raised at the talks would be security proposals for NATO laid out by Russia, including non-expansion of the alliance in Eastern Europe.

Relations between NATO and Russia have deteriorated over the West's accusations that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that troop movements are purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near Russian borders, and stressed that it has the right to move troops within its own territory at its discretion.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Geneva Alliance United States Switzerland January From

Recent Stories

Belarus Should Not Be Denied UN Security Council M ..

Belarus Should Not Be Denied UN Security Council Membership - Russian Envoy

1 minute ago
 PNS Policy considers citizen, economic security: C ..

PNS Policy considers citizen, economic security: Chinese Scholar

1 minute ago
 Strike hits DR Congo over Rwandan police accord

Strike hits DR Congo over Rwandan police accord

2 minutes ago
 Benfica part company with coach Jorge Jesus

Benfica part company with coach Jorge Jesus

2 minutes ago
 Poland's Tusk calls spyware use 'crisis for democr ..

Poland's Tusk calls spyware use 'crisis for democracy'

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss mutual cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss mutual cooperation in drug reduction

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.