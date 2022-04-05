UrduPoint.com

Russia Wants Syria To Return To League Of Arab States Soon - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab States Soon - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russia hopes that Syria will soon return to the League of Arab States (LAS), inasmuch as it will consolidate positions of Arab countries in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov held a meeting with the LAS Contact Group on Ukraine in Moscow. The meeting was attended by foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan and the LAS Secretary General.

"We have expressed hope that the issue of Syria's return to the League of Arab States will be resolved in the near future, which, certainly, will consolidate the positions of our Arab friends throughout this region," Lavrov told reporters after the talks.

In January, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that the restoration of Syria's membership in the LAS was not a priority for Damascus, but the Syrian leadership was working on establishing and strengthening relations with Arab countries.

