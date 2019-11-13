UrduPoint.com
Russia Wants To Add Fresh Impetus To Cooperation With Argentina - Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:19 PM

Russia Wants to Add Fresh Impetus to Cooperation With Argentina - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia is determined to add dynamics to existing forms of cooperation with Argentina under the latter's new president, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russia is determined to add dynamics to existing forms of cooperation with Argentina under the latter's new president, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Argentina held its presidential election on October 27. Alberto Fernandez, an opposition candidate, received the number of votes necessary to win in the first round, leaving behind incumbent President Mauricio Macri. Fernandez will take office on December 10.

"What will happen under the new government depends on both sides. We are fully tuned to give additional dynamics.

There are projects, there are suitable schemes for such work. I think that the movement will head forward," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat noted that the dialogue between the two countries was forward-looking under Macri, with many new developments and projects evolving during his presidency.

"We are developing relations with Latin American countries regardless of what color the flags of various political parties are," Ryabkov said.

He added that it had not yet been decided on who would represent Russia at the Argentine president-elect's inauguration.

