Russia Wants To Be Friends With All Countries, Rules Out Domination - Medvedev

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Russia, unlike the United States with its unstoppable desire for dominance, takes a balanced position and strives to build normal relations with all countries regardless of their membership in military blocs, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

"This is an unstoppable, absolutely unrestrained [US] desire to dominate the world, including Europe. In this sense, we have always taken, in my opinion, a balanced position. That is we want to be friends with all countries, and, of course, we have normal relations with the states that are located in the Balkans, regardless of their membership in a particular military-political bloc," Medvedev said in an interview with the Serbian newspaper Vecernje novosti (Evening news) on the eve of his visit to Belgrade.

