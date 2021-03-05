Russia Wants to Boost Dialogue With US on Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Other Issues - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russia would like to boost dialogue with the United States on many issues, including Syria, Afghanistan, North Korea, and the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"The Russian Side expects a deeper dialogue on the regional issues. These include Syria, Afghanistan, the situation on the Korean peninsula, the restoration of work under the JCPOA, the situation in the middle East, Latin America, Asia and Africa. Today we deem it a priority practical task to resume the full infrastructure of communication on the governmental track," Antonov said at the Cosmos Club discussions on Thursday, as quoted by the Russian Embassy's Facebook page.

The diplomat also stressed that the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a wider program of cooperation on international information security was still on the table.

"We are particularly concerned about the lack of normal practice of communication between our legislators," he added.