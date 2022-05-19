Russia Wants to Boost Ties With Latin America Regardless of Its Status in OAS - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Russia wants to further deepen cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean nations, regardless of its status in the Organization of American States (OAS), the Russian Embassy to the United States said.

Last month, the OAS voted for depriving Russia of its permanent observer status over the latter's military operation in Ukraine.

"Our country's cooperation with the Latin American and Caribbean partners continues and will deepen. We believe that this is fully in line with our nations' interests," the embassy said on late Wednesday.

The diplomatic mission added that the status in the OAS was not important for Russia as the organization, from the embassy's point of view, is not a universal regional platform for the Western hemisphere due to the US efforts.