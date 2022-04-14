UrduPoint.com

Russia Wants To Deepen 'Unique' Strategic Partnership With India - Senior Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Russia Wants to Deepen 'Unique' Strategic Partnership With India - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russia is eager to strengthen its "unique" strategic partnership with India in political, economic, military and scientific spheres, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Wednesday.

The senior diplomat praised the "special and privileged" relationship between the two nations, which mark 75 years of diplomacy this year. He said there was a potential for deepening their ties in such areas as nuclear energy, space, defense industry, aviation, pharma, and agriculture.

"We are very pleased with the speed of the progress made in these and other spheres and are ready to spare no effort to boost it up," Morgulov said at a ministerial event in Moscow.

Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor told the gathering that the relationship between Russia and India is based on mutual trust and had withstood the test of time. He said the Soviet Union had diplomatic ties with India since before it won independence from the United Kingdom in 1947.

