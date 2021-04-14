UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Wants To Develop Mutually Beneficial Relations With US - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Russia Wants to Develop Mutually Beneficial Relations With US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russia wants to develop relations with the United States on a mutually beneficial basis, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, assured on Wednesday.

"From the doctrinal, ideological and political point of view, we have wanted and still want to develop our relations with the US, I mean the US people, on a mutually beneficial basis, so that it is useful and necessary for our two countries.

But the rhetoric and the steps that the US was taking until recently make the attempts to ignore this just impossible," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

Related Topics

Russia United States YouTube From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 April 2021

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

11 hours ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

11 hours ago

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal fr ..

10 hours ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.