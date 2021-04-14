Russia Wants to Develop Mutually Beneficial Relations With US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russia wants to develop relations with the United States on a mutually beneficial basis, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, assured on Wednesday.

"From the doctrinal, ideological and political point of view, we have wanted and still want to develop our relations with the US, I mean the US people, on a mutually beneficial basis, so that it is useful and necessary for our two countries.

But the rhetoric and the steps that the US was taking until recently make the attempts to ignore this just impossible," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.