Russia Wants to Discuss 'Thorny Issues' Related to Media With European Partners -Zakharova

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Moscow is willing to discuss media-related issues with European partners, but Brussels is avoiding having such a discussion, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, speaking at a working breakfast during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Zakharova asked the spokesman for the Delegation of the European Union to Russia, Andris Kuznieks, about Brussels criticizing the Russian law that designates certain media as foreign agents, while staying silent about similar laws in other countries.

"Why is the slogan 'That's different' becoming the leitmotif of the day? We very much want to discuss this issue with EU officials. We are waiting to have the OSCE representative on freedom of speech, Madame [Teresa] Ribeiro, in Moscow, she was invited. In any case, we will discuss the matter. But it is impossible to avoid discussing thorny issues," Zakharova said.

Speaking with the Russian broadcaster RT later in the day, Zakharova mentioned the recently compiled list of hostile powers, saying that those countries that pursue relations based on mutual respect will not end up on that list.

"I think there are traditions that are worth preserving: equal, mutually respectful relations based upon the law ... there can be periods of alienation, there are various situations, there are even problems, but the foundation should be as I described. And then, they will not end up on any hostile countries lists," Zakharova explained.

This year's forum takes place in person from Wednesday through Saturday at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.