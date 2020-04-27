UrduPoint.com
Russia Wants To Discuss US' Failure To Withdraw Nuclear Weapons From Europe - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:35 PM

Russia Wants to Discuss US' Failure to Withdraw Nuclear Weapons From Europe - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russia intends to discuss with the United States, in future negotiations, the fact that Washington does not fulfill its promise to withdraw its nuclear weapons from Europe, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"This [withdrawal of US nuclear weapons from Europe] will probably be the topic of future negotiations when our American colleagues are ready. We very much hope that their claims of being interested in such negotiations will not remain mere words. In our recent negotiations, it has been confirmed and clearly coordinated that we need to resume the dialogue on strategic stability and make it integrated soon as possible .

.. given that the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty [New START] expires in less than a year, and that new types of weapons have been created. We are ready to discuss them outside the New START Treaty," Lavrov said in an online lecture for students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

A round of Russian-US strategic stability dialogue took place in January, but Russia did not see the US delegation's willingness to seek constructive decisions, the foreign minister added.

