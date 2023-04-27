UrduPoint.com

Russia Wants To Exchange Citizens Imprisoned In US For Americans Promptly - Antonov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Russia Wants to Exchange Citizens Imprisoned in US for Americans Promptly - Antonov

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia aims to exchange citizens imprisoned in the United States for Americans as soon as possible, Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

The diplomat mentioned that US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2021 came to an understanding that special services should be responsible for negotiations about exchange of Russians imprisoned in the US for Americans arrested in Russia.

"I wish our special services good luck. I am sure that they will do their best to commit more Russians to be at home as soon as possible," Antonov told reporters.

The diplomat also mentioned that currently over 100 Russians are imprisoned in the US.

