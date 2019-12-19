UrduPoint.com
Russia Wants To Maintain Relations With US Regardless Of Which Party In White House -Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was interested in maintaining its relations with the United States no matter what political party was in power.

"Nevertheless [Russia is] interested in maintaining our relations with the US and will do so irrelevant of whom is in the White House or who controls the Congress," Putin said during his annual press conference.

