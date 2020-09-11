UrduPoint.com
Russia Wants To Make Its Vaccine Against COVID-19 Available In Every Country - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russia Wants to Make Its Vaccine Against COVID-19 Available in Every Country - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russia wants to provide the Sputnik V vaccine to all countries without discriminating against anyone, Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, involved in the development of the vaccine, said on Thursday.

"Only in partnership with other countries can we manufacture our vaccine and we want to make it available in every single country, without any discrimination," Dmitriev said.

He emphasized Russia's willingness to cooperate with international partners.

"Russia has a very open position, a position partnership and readiness to cooperate with all international companies. We are doing solid negotiation with GAVI and CEPI, as well as the WHO and all the leading international organizations that manufacture vaccines and are involved in their research and development," Dmitriev said.

The Russian company has earlier noted that the Russian vaccine clinical trials results showed human adenoviral vectors may be better option than vaccines using mRNK or chimpanzee adenovirus.

Dmitriev argued that the western media were silent on the dangers of using experimental approaches to vaccine development such as those based on the chimpanzee adenovirus.

"When we talk about that to the western media, we do see that the difference about the human and chimpanzee adenovirus is being blocked by the western media," Dmitriev mentioned.

Sputnik V was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.

