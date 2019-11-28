UrduPoint.com
Russia Wants To Offer CSTO Members Military Cooperation Plan Until 2025 - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:25 PM

Russia, during its presidency of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), intends to offer partners a five-year military cooperation plan until 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russia, during its presidency of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), intends to offer partners a five-year military cooperation plan until 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Russia intends to closely cooperate with the CSTO member states in order to expand the operational capabilities of the organization, improve combat training, coherence and mobility of the CSTO collective forces. I mean to develop and offer partners a plan of military cooperation within the CSTO for a five-year period until 2025," Putin said at a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

He added that this plan could be approved by the leaders at the next summit. The CSTO presidency passes to Russia in 2020.

