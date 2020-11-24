UrduPoint.com
Russia Wants To Reaffirm Data Sharing Rules Of Open Skies Treaty - Lavrov

Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia is ready to remain party to the Open Skies treaty only if other parties comply with it and if the rules on the data sharing are legally reaffirmed, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We are ready to keep cooperating within this important document as long as all remaining parties strictly comply with all the requirements, such as ” the information that parties receive while flying over each others' territories is only for the use of the remaining parties, and also, when a territory is offered for inspection, there may not be any gaps in the territory," Lavrov said as aired on Rossiya 24 channel.

The foreign minister added that Russia's western partners sometime behaved in "an ungentlemanly manner."

"We would like to legally confirm the obligations of the remaining parties, which we mentioned earlier, before we make up our mind on this treaty," Lavrov said.

