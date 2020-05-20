Russia Wants to Resume Meetings Among Leaders of Baltic Sea States - Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, following an online meeting of foreign ministers of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS), said that Russia had voiced its support for resuming meetings between the leaders of the CBSS governments

"We supported the resumption of the meetings of the heads of government of the CBSS, it was a useful practice that allowed us to have an in-depth look at the various aspects of our joint activities," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The Russian foreign minister also mentioned returning to other frameworks of regional dialogue and partnership.

"We also proposed returning to the practice of holding coordination meetings of the Northern Regional Councils, including the CBSS, the Arctic Council, the Barents Council/Euro-Arctic Region, the Nordic Council of Ministers with the participation of also partnerships, that are established within the framework of the Northern Dimension, the cooperation mechanism between the European Union, Russia, Iceland, and Norway," he added.

The CBSS acts as a political forum at which 11 countries of the Baltic region discuss pressing regional issues.

There have been no meetings of the CBSS leaders following the coup d'etat in Ukraine and the ensuing conflict in Donbas.