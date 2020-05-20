UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Wants To Resume Meetings Among Leaders Of Baltic Sea States - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:48 AM

Russia Wants to Resume Meetings Among Leaders of Baltic Sea States - Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, following an online meeting of foreign ministers of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS), said that Russia had voiced its support for resuming meetings between the leaders of the CBSS governments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, following an online meeting of foreign ministers of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS), said that Russia had voiced its support for resuming meetings between the leaders of the CBSS governments.

"We supported the resumption of the meetings of the heads of government of the CBSS, it was a useful practice that allowed us to have an in-depth look at the various aspects of our joint activities," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The Russian foreign minister also mentioned returning to other frameworks of regional dialogue and partnership.

"We also proposed returning to the practice of holding coordination meetings of the Northern Regional Councils, including the CBSS, the Arctic Council, the Barents Council/Euro-Arctic Region, the Nordic Council of Ministers with the participation of also partnerships, that are established within the framework of the Northern Dimension, the cooperation mechanism between the European Union, Russia, Iceland, and Norway," he added.

The CBSS acts as a political forum at which 11 countries of the Baltic region discuss pressing regional issues.

There have been no meetings of the CBSS leaders following the coup d'etat in Ukraine and the ensuing conflict in Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Norway European Union Iceland Government

Recent Stories

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

6 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

36 minutes ago

UN facilitates 14 tonnes of urgent medical supplie ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

3 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.