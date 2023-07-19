Open Menu

Russia Wants To See Actions Leading To SWIFT Connection As Part Of Grain Deal - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Russia Wants to See Actions Leading to SWIFT Connection as Part of Grain Deal - Putin

Russia does not need promises when it comes to connection to the SWIFT system within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that the country expects to see actions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Russia does not need promises when it comes to connection to the SWIFT system within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that the country expects to see actions.

"All obstacles for Russian banks, financial institutions that service the supply of food and fertilizers must be removed. This includes their immediate connection to the SWIFT international banking settlement system. What we need is not some promises or idea on this issue. We need implementation of this conditions," Putin said at a government meeting.

The president added that Russia is ready to consider returning to the grain deal if all obligations concerning Moscow are implemented.

"I want to emphasize that we are not against the deal itself, as such. Especially given its importance for the global food market ... And of course, we will consider the possibility of returning to it, but only on one condition - if ... all the previously agreed principles of Russia's participation in this deal are implemented without exceptions," Putin said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Market All Government

Recent Stories

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

8 minutes ago
 No One Can Ask UN Chief to Provide Security Guaran ..

No One Can Ask UN Chief to Provide Security Guarantees in Black Sea Corridor - S ..

8 minutes ago
 Work in progress on construction of Expo Center, P ..

Work in progress on construction of Expo Center, President ICCI

7 minutes ago
 Afghan Women Protest in Kabul Against Beauty Salon ..

Afghan Women Protest in Kabul Against Beauty Salon Closures - Source

13 minutes ago
 Sajid Sadpara ascends Broad Peak

Sajid Sadpara ascends Broad Peak

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif grieved ove ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif grieved over death of Ashraf Nawabi

13 minutes ago
Guterres warns against malicious use of artificial ..

Guterres warns against malicious use of artificial intelligence (AI); calls for ..

13 minutes ago
 UN Says Still Committed to Facilitating Russian, U ..

UN Says Still Committed to Facilitating Russian, Ukrainian Grain Exports

7 minutes ago
 Producers of Russian Fertilizers Lost $1.6 Bln Due ..

Producers of Russian Fertilizers Lost $1.6 Bln Due to High Cost of Ship Charteri ..

13 minutes ago
 Russia Showed Endurance, Tolerance When Extending ..

Russia Showed Endurance, Tolerance When Extending Grain Deal - Putin

19 minutes ago
 Russia Harvests Over 21 Million Tonnes of Grain - ..

Russia Harvests Over 21 Million Tonnes of Grain - Agriculture Minister

19 minutes ago
 US Oil Demand Underwhelms Even After Biden Admin. ..

US Oil Demand Underwhelms Even After Biden Admin. Stops Reserve Draws

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World