Russia Wants to See Actions Leading to SWIFT Connection as Part of Grain Deal - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Russia does not need promises when it comes to connection to the SWIFT system within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that the country expects to see actions.

"All obstacles for Russian banks, financial institutions that service the supply of food and fertilizers must be removed. This includes their immediate connection to the SWIFT international banking settlement system. What we need is not some promises or idea on this issue. We need implementation of this conditions," Putin said at a government meeting.

The president added that Russia is ready to consider returning to the grain deal if all obligations concerning Moscow are implemented.

"I want to emphasize that we are not against the deal itself, as such. Especially given its importance for the global food market ... And of course, we will consider the possibility of returning to it, but only on one condition - if ... all the previously agreed principles of Russia's participation in this deal are implemented without exceptions," Putin said.