Russia Wants to See Palestine-Israel Ceasefire Become Long-Term One - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russia hopes to see the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement become long-term one, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said during remarks at the UN General Assembly.

"We would very much like to see that ceasefire become a long-term one," Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

Polyanskiy said urgent measures are needed to launch dialogue between the Palestinians and the Israelis.