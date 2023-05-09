Russia Wants to See Stable, Peaceful Future - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Russia wants to see stable and peaceful future, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that any ideology of superiority is unacceptable.

The president congratulated Russians on the 78th anniversary of the World War Two victory day, and mentioned that today the civilization is at a "turning point.

"

"Like the vast majority of people on the planet, we want to see a future of peace, freedom and stability," Putin said that the victory parade, adding that ""Any ideology of superiority is inherently disgusting, criminal and deadly."