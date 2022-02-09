UrduPoint.com

Russia Wants To Understand If US Ready For Serious Talk About NATO Non-Expansion- Sergey Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 04:28 PM

Russia Wants to Understand If US Ready for Serious Talk About NATO Non-Expansion- Sergey Ryabkov

Russia wants to understand whether the US is ready for a serious conversation on Russian proposals on security guarantees, in particular, the non-expansion of NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russia wants to understand whether the US is ready for a serious conversation on Russian proposals on security guarantees, in particular, the non-expansion of NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

On February 1, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the United States had informed Russia of its desire to discuss a way to verify that no Tomahawk cruise missiles are stationed in Poland or Romania but on the condition that Moscow share similar information on certain bases in Russia.

"We have taken seriously the considerations on specific measures of transparency, confidence-building, risk reduction, which are contained, in particular, in the American document.

But we are not immersed in the specifics of this proposal now because the main thing for us is to understand whether the other side is ready to continue a serious conversation on the non-expansion of NATO and return its configuration to the situation as of 1997, at the time of signing the founding act," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that the rest depends on that.

If the talks on security proposals evaluate into a more substantive, in-depth and result-oriented discussion and, in the long term, the solution of these main tasks, then the situation with the US proposal for these inspections will be different, the diplomat added.

