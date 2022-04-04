Russia Wants Ukraine to Be Guided by National Interests in Negotiations - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia hopes that Ukraine will be guided by its national interests in the negotiations and stop listening to foreign advisers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov held a meeting with the League of Arab States (LAS) Contact Group on Ukraine in Moscow. The meeting was attended by foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan and the LAS Secretary General. The LAS countries expressed their readiness to promote direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and make mediation efforts to resolve the crisis.

"I really hope that those who lead Kiev's delegation in the mentioned negotiations will finally begin to be guided by their own, national interests, the interests of their people, and will not listen to advisers from afar," Lavrov told reporters after the talks with the LAS contact group.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.