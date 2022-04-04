UrduPoint.com

Russia Wants Ukraine To Be Guided By National Interests In Negotiations - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Russia Wants Ukraine to Be Guided by National Interests in Negotiations - Lavrov

Russia hopes that Ukraine will be guided by its national interests in the negotiations and stop listening to foreign advisers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia hopes that Ukraine will be guided by its national interests in the negotiations and stop listening to foreign advisers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov held a meeting with the League of Arab States (LAS) Contact Group on Ukraine in Moscow. The meeting was attended by foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan and the LAS Secretary General. The LAS countries expressed their readiness to promote direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and make mediation efforts to resolve the crisis.

"I really hope that those who lead Kiev's delegation in the mentioned negotiations will finally begin to be guided by their own, national interests, the interests of their people, and will not listen to advisers from afar," Lavrov told reporters after the talks with the LAS contact group.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Egypt Iraq Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Lead Algeria Sudan February From Arab

Recent Stories

AJK set up Ramzan Bazars to ensure supply of edibl ..

AJK set up Ramzan Bazars to ensure supply of edibles on subsidized rates

2 minutes ago
 Russia Will Insist That Ukrainian Military Crimes ..

Russia Will Insist That Ukrainian Military Crimes Should Not Be Left Unpunished ..

2 minutes ago
 IMF to continue support Pakistan after 'new gov't ..

IMF to continue support Pakistan after 'new gov't is formed'

4 minutes ago
 Growers advised to implement proper wheat manageme ..

Growers advised to implement proper wheat management planning

4 minutes ago
 Arab League Countries Ready to Assist Russia-Ukrai ..

Arab League Countries Ready to Assist Russia-Ukraine Talks - Egyptian Foreign Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 EU Considering Higher Tariffs on Russian Oil, Coal ..

EU Considering Higher Tariffs on Russian Oil, Coal - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.