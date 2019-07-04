UrduPoint.com
Russia Wants US, China To Reach Mutually Acceptable Agreement On Trade - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Moscow wants the United States and China to reach a mutually acceptable agreement on trade, otherwise the entire world economy will be negatively affected, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a joint press conference following talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"Regarding the US-China trade negotiations, we want them to reach an agreement that would be acceptable for both sides. We are not involved in this process. But we can say with certainty that if an agreement fails to be reached - and it is not our opinion, it is the opinion of global experts and largest international organizations - we will all lose, the entire world economy," Putin said.

He predicted a 17 percent fall of global trade and 2 percent fall of global GDP by 2024, should the situation remain unchanged.

"That will be bad for everyone, so I think everything must be done for the agreement to be reached. And the policy of politically motivated restrictions, sanctions, unilaterally imposed tariffs must be halted," Putin added.

