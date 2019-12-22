UrduPoint.com
Russia Wants US, EU To Be Stable Partners To Continue Cooperation - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:30 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, December 22 (Sputnik) - Russia wants the United States and the European Union to be stable partners and seeks to continue to trade with them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday during a televised show aired by Channel One.

"We would like the United States - which is our partner, we trade, want and should cooperate for the sake of global peace - as any other our partner, to be stable. The same applies to the European Union," Lavrov said.

The minister added that Moscow sought to focus on the positive agenda, in particular trade, investment and other means to improve citizens' welfare.

The statement was made in the wake of the recent sanctions against Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline imposed by the US that triggered a wave of criticism by both Russia and European countries as the decision will damage their businesses. The $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act signed by US President Donald Trump also bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia.

