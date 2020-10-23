Russia Wants US Response to October 16 Note on New START, Not Public Statements - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Moscow is still waiting for a response from the United States to the note of October 16 with a proposal to extend New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) for a year without preconditions, public statements are not an answer, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are certainly waiting for an official written response, we generally believe that the US manner not to respond to diplomatic notes, which is manifested increasingly frequently, in general, indicates a disregard for the basics of diplomatic activity ... Well, it's just shows the manners of our colleagues," Ryabkov said.

There is no opportunity to reach an understanding with the United States on extending the New START on the conditions that Washington is still putting forward, Ryabkov said.

"We still feel Washington's interest in moving toward such an agreement. But I do not see today an opportunity to reach this or that basic understanding in this sphere on conditions that the United States continues to put forward, and with which they continue to surround the achievement of such an agreement," he said.

"All experts, people who are professionally interested in this topic, have already noted for themselves that the readiness of the Russian side to come to an agreement is formulated in such a way that the condition for this is the inadmissibility of any additional appendages, additional linkages, additional obligations beyond what is said in our position," he explained.