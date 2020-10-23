UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Wants US Response To October 16 Note On New START, Not Public Statements - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Russia Wants US Response to October 16 Note on New START, Not Public Statements - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Moscow is still waiting for a response from the United States to the note of October 16 with a proposal to extend New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) for a year without preconditions, public statements are not an answer, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are certainly waiting for an official written response, we generally believe that the US manner not to respond to diplomatic notes, which is manifested increasingly frequently, in general, indicates a disregard for the basics of diplomatic activity ... Well, it's just shows the manners of our colleagues," Ryabkov said.

There is no opportunity to reach an understanding with the United States on extending the New START on the conditions that Washington is still putting forward, Ryabkov said.

"We still feel Washington's interest in moving toward such an agreement. But I do not see today an opportunity to reach this or that basic understanding in this sphere on conditions that the United States continues to put forward, and with which they continue to surround the achievement of such an agreement," he said.

"All experts, people who are professionally interested in this topic, have already noted for themselves that the readiness of the Russian side to come to an agreement is formulated in such a way that the condition for this is the inadmissibility of any additional appendages, additional linkages, additional obligations beyond what is said in our position," he explained.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States October All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

7 minutes ago

37 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Feels Special Responsibility for ..

42 minutes ago

CBUAE launches new regulations regarding reserve r ..

52 minutes ago

UAE, Israel sign memorandum of understanding on mu ..

1 hour ago

Goldman Sachs Agrees to Pay $2.9Bln Fine for Role ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.